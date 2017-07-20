FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell 5.64 pct 2019 paper at 6.39 pct

1 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth
100 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are
the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  5.64 pct 2019     98.97/6.3900     99.00/6.3730     99.10/6.3000     98.90/6.4452
  8.12 pct 2020    104.90/6.4800    104.92/6.4745    105.06/6.4300    104.86/6.4943
  8.15 pct 2022    106.12/6.6600    106.13/6.6582    106.16/6.6500    106.10/6.6647
  7.35 pct 2024    103.20/6.7618    103.19/6.7644    103.27/6.7500    103.10/6.7798
  8.33 pct 2026    109.10/6.9487    109.12/6.9460    109.16/6.9400    109.09/6.9500
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 64.2500 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

