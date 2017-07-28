POLL-India cenbank may sell floating rate 2024 bond at 97.30 rupees

July 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 97.3000 97.2100 97.5000 96.7700 6.79 pct 2027 102.46/6.4454 102.46/6.4449 102.52/6.4372 102.42/6.4509 7.73 pct 2034 106.78/7.0465 106.77/7.0468 106.90/7.0347 106.64/7.0600 7.06 pct 2046 99.90/7.0670 99.88/7.0687 100.15/7.0466 99.50/7.1000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.1800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)