April 4 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 160 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) of bonds on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. Five out of the 12 respondents said there could be a likely devolvement in the 2027 bonds. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 94.58/9.3157 94.54/9.3219 94.75/9.2834 94.10/9.4038 8.28 pct 2027 91.18/9.4508 91.28/9.4366 91.60/9.3914 91.18/9.4508 9.20 pct 2030 98.58/9.3710 98.59/9.3690 98.80/9.3437 98.30/9.4045 9.23 pct 2043 98.25/9.4034 98.31/9.3972 99.20/9.3072 97.80/9.4496 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 60.1950 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)