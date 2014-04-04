April 4 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 160 billion rupees
($2.66 billion) of bonds on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of
12 banks and primary dealers. Five out of the 12 respondents said there could be a likely
devolvement in the 2027 bonds.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8.35 pct 2022 94.58/9.3157 94.54/9.3219 94.75/9.2834 94.10/9.4038
8.28 pct 2027 91.18/9.4508 91.28/9.4366 91.60/9.3914 91.18/9.4508
9.20 pct 2030 98.58/9.3710 98.59/9.3690 98.80/9.3437 98.30/9.4045
9.23 pct 2043 98.25/9.4034 98.31/9.3972 99.20/9.3072 97.80/9.4496
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format
($1 = 60.1950 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)