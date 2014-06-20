MUMBAI, June 20 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.35 pct 2022 97.75/8.7486 97.75/8.7486 97.85/8.7300 97.65/8.7661 8.60 pct 2028 100.00/8.5995 100.00/8.5995 100.10/8.5864 99.90/8.6113 9.20 pct 2030 103.95/8.7378 103.94/8.7392 104.25/8.7039 103.40/8.8001 9.23 pct 2043 105.05/8.7497 105.10/8.7457 105.55/8.7043 104.50/8.8001 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)