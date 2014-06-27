MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.49 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 98.80/8.5308 98.81/8.5279 98.93/8.5012 98.70/8.5517 8.83 pct 2023 100.59/8.7344 100.60/8.7333 100.80/8.7014 100.35/8.7722 8.32 pct 2032 95.66/8.7404 95.73/8.7323 96.20/8.6787 95.40/8.7703 9.30 pct 2042 95.30/8.7505 95.26/8.7550 95.50/8.7306 94.90/8.7906 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.1400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)