* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.49 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 98.80/8.5308 98.81/8.5279 98.93/8.5012 98.70/8.5517 8.83 pct 2023 100.59/8.7344 100.60/8.7333 100.80/8.7014 100.35/8.7722 8.32 pct 2032 95.66/8.7404 95.73/8.7323 96.20/8.6787 95.40/8.7703 9.30 pct 2042 95.30/8.7505 95.26/8.7550 95.50/8.7306 94.90/8.7906 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.1400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
