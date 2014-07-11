MUMBAI, July 11 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.49 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 97.93/8.7242 97.97/8.7142 98.25/8.6518 97.80/8.7521 8.83 pct 2023 100.10/8.8111 100.12/8.8079 100.20/8.7952 100.05/8.8191 8.32 pct 2032 95.62/8.8081 95.64/8.8061 96.10/8.7529 95.24/8.8521 8.30 pct 2042 94.55/8.8254 94.58/8.8227 94.80/8.8002 94.30/8.8508 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.1625 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta and Gaurav Pai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)