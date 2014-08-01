MUMBAI, Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) of bonds later on Friday. See below the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 98.83/8.5242 98.82/8.5268 98.90/8.5087 98.70/8.5531 8.40 pct 2024 99.13/8.5308 99.15/8.5277 99.25/8.5126 99.05/8.5429 9.23 pct 2043 105.00/8.7523 105.05/8.7474 105.35/8.7205 104.70/8.7798 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format) ($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, Gaurav Pai and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)