Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) worth of bonds later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.63/7.6596 102.61/7.6634 102.67/7.6506 102.50/7.6892 8.60 pct 2028 107.12/7.7332 107.14/7.7314 107.20/7.7240 107.00/7.7471 8.24 pct 2033 104.98/7.7311 104.80/7.7492 105.10/7.7194 103.65/7.8629 8.30 pct 2040 106.10/7.7466 105.98/7.7569 106.25/7.7337 105.50/7.7987 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 62.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)