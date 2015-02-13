Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction 130 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) worth of bonds later in the day. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 14 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.30/7.7298 102.31/7.7281 102.38/7.7114 102.25/7.7412 8.60 pct 2028 107.28/7.7125 107.30/7.7102 107.40/7.6986 107.22/7.7194 8.24 pct 2033 105.30/7.6991 105.24/7.7046 105.55/7.6747 104.82/7.7462 8.17 pct 2044 105.60/7.6870 105.46/7.6982 105.70/7.6788 104.85/7.7490 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 62.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)