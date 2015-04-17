April 17 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.57 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 102.02/7.7828 102.01/7.7830 102.05/7.7745 101.98/7.7911 8.40 pct 2024 103.80/7.8133 103.81/7.8121 103.90/7.7983 103.75/7.8208 7.95 pct 2032 100.52/7.8928 100.53/7.8923 100.90/7.8525 100.05/7.9430 9.23 pct 2043 114.62/7.9296 114.69/7.9234 115.40/7.8678 114.30/7.9546 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 62.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)