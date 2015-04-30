BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
MUMBAI, April 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 101.75/7.8449 101.75/7.8449 101.80/7.8318 101.68/7.8605 8.40 pct 2024 103.63/7.8378 103.62/7.8388 103.66/7.8325 103.53/7.8521 7.95 pct 2032 100.45/7.9000 100.48/7.8965 101.00/7.8416 100.00/7.9481 8.17 pct 2044 103.10/7.8968 103.11/7.8960 103.40/7.8711 102.48/7.9501 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.4700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees