MUMBAI, April 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.27 pct 2020 101.75/7.8449 101.75/7.8449 101.80/7.8318 101.68/7.8605 8.40 pct 2024 103.63/7.8378 103.62/7.8388 103.66/7.8325 103.53/7.8521 7.95 pct 2032 100.45/7.9000 100.48/7.8965 101.00/7.8416 100.00/7.9481 8.17 pct 2044 103.10/7.8968 103.11/7.8960 103.40/7.8711 102.48/7.9501 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.4700 Indian rupees)