MUMBAI, April 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 98.93/7.8517 98.84/7.8658 99.20/7.8077 98.10/7.9879 New 15-year bond 7.86 7.85 7.91 7.80 8.24 pct 2033 102.55/7.9740 102.65/7.9635 103.63/7.8643 102.10/8.0202 8.17 pct 2044 102.15/7.9789 102.12/7.9816 102.45/7.9529 101.90/8.0007 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.9525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)