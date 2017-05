BENGALURU, July 14 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.57 billion) later on Tuesday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. The total amount notified by the RBI for the OMO sale is 100 billion rupees. There is no specific paper-wise restrictions. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.83 pct 2018 99.75/7.9250 99.74/7.9295 99.84/7.8900 99.57/8.0000 8.08 pct 2022 99.33/8.2060 99.36/8.2005 99.52/8.1700 99.20/8.2300 8.15 pct 2026 99.59/8.2038 99.58/8.2050 99.69/8.1900 99.47/8.2200 7.40 pct 2035 92.44/8.1700 92.28/8.1872 92.81/8.1300 91.66/8.2550 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)