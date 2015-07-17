GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
July 17 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 16 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 97.60/8.0770 97.60/8.0768 97.67/8.0650 97.55/8.0854 7.72 pct 2025 98.99/7.8677 99.00/7.8656 99.10/7.8500 98.95/7.8729 8.24 pct 2033 100.90/8.1425 100.90/8.1422 101.31/8.1000 100.50/8.1847 8.13 pct 2045 100.38/8.0956 100.34/8.0984 100.50/8.0845 99.99/8.1300 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Chaturvedi and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: