July 17 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 16 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.68 pct 2023 97.60/8.0770 97.60/8.0768 97.67/8.0650 97.55/8.0854 7.72 pct 2025 98.99/7.8677 99.00/7.8656 99.10/7.8500 98.95/7.8729 8.24 pct 2033 100.90/8.1425 100.90/8.1422 101.31/8.1000 100.50/8.1847 8.13 pct 2045 100.38/8.0956 100.34/8.0984 100.50/8.0845 99.99/8.1300 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 63.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Chaturvedi and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)