(Corrects the expected median, average, highest and lowest yield on the 7.88 pct 2030 bonds) March 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.83 pct 2018 100.70/7.4558 100.73/7.4386 100.85/7.3772 100.65/7.4820 8.12 pct 2020 101.25/7.7950 101.27/7.7908 101.30/7.7823 101.25/7.7950 8.83 pct 2023 104.45/8.0403 104.47/8.0368 104.55/8.0232 104.40/8.0489 7.72 pct 2025 99.50/7.7944 99.52/7.7916 99.60/7.7789 99.50/7.7944 8.28 pct 2027 101.38/8.0938 101.36/8.0960 101.60/8.0637 101.10/8.1306 7.88 pct 2030 98.91/8.0104 98.94/8.0074 99.00/7.9995 98.90/8.0116 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)