May 31 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) later on Tuesday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of five banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.28 pct 2019 100.12/7.2346 100.12/7.2353 100.17/7.2158 100.07/7.2534 7.16 pct 2023 97.50/7.6284 97.51/7.6270 97.53/7.6227 97.50/7.6284 8.26 pct 2027 103.48/7.7855 103.49/7.7837 103.55/7.7762 103.45/7.7895 8.28 pct 2032 103.48/7.8881 103.48/7.8881 103.50/7.8853 103.45/7.8908 8.33 pct 2036 104.50/7.8793 104.52/7.8777 104.55/7.8744 104.50/7.8793 8.30 pct 2040 104.25/7.9017 104.27/7.9002 104.30/7.8971 104.25/7.9017 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)