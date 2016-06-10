June 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.80 pct 2021 101.31/7.4678 101.31/7.4674 101.35/7.4579 101.28/7.4752 7.59 pct 2029 99.01/7.7110 99.01/7.7105 99.04/7.7073 99.00/7.7123 7.50 pct 2034 97.29/7.7800 97.27/7.7816 97.33/7.7753 97.20/7.7891 8.17 pct 2044 103.28/7.8788 103.29/7.8781 103.40/7.8686 103.23/7.8837 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)