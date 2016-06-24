June 24 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 98.53/7.5986 98.52/7.6001 98.58/7.5901 98.47/7.6089 7.61 pct 2030 99.45/7.6735 99.47/7.6707 99.52/7.6652 99.43/7.6759 7.73 pct 2034 99.50/7.7811 99.47/7.7838 99.51/7.7800 99.40/7.7915 8.13 pct 2045 103.16/7.8519 103.20/7.8488 103.36/7.8350 103.10/7.8570 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.1100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)