GRAINS-Soybeans fall for 2nd day on supply pressure, weaker Brazilian real
* Soybeans fall 1 pct as record Brazilian supplies hit market * Corn, wheat ease as White House turmoil hits risk sentiment (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 18 Chicago soybeans slid 1 percent on Thursday, down a second session as pressure from a weaker Brazilian real is likely to prompt farmers to sell their freshly harvested record crop. Corn and wheat also eased on plentiful supplies, with additional pressure from investors cutting risk