June 20 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) later on Monday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8.27 pct 2020 103.08/7.3592 103.08/7.3602 103.10/7.3534 103.05/7.3679 8.40 pct 2024 103.80/7.7573 103.80/7.7570 103.85/7.7491 103.75/7.7656 8.24 pct 2027 103.00/7.8182 102.97/7.8223 103.10/7.8037 102.85/7.8381 7.88 pct 2030 100.53/7.8148 100.54/7.8136 100.58/7.8082 100.50/7.8177 8.32 pct 2032 103.95/7.8813 103.94/7.8824 104.00/7.8760 103.90/7.8867 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)