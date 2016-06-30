June 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 100.81/7.5350 100.81/7.5348 100.84/7.5297 100.78/7.5400 7.59 pct 2026 100.94/7.4500 100.94/7.4504 100.95/7.4484 100.92/7.4529 7.50 pct 2034 98.15/7.6897 98.16/7.6882 98.24/7.6800 98.10/7.6949 7.72 pct 2055 100.15/7.7065 100.10/7.7109 100.23/7.7000 99.80/7.7349 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.5800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)