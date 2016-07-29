July 29 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.80 pct 2021 102.90/7.0594 102.89/7.0607 102.94/7.0507 102.85/7.0719 7.59 pct 2029 102.52/7.2800 102.52/7.2798 102.56/7.2751 102.48/7.2848 7.50 pct 2034 101.54/7.3442 101.53/7.3453 101.75/7.3233 101.35/7.3632 7.72 pct 2055 104.41/7.3733 104.41/7.3734 104.72/7.3500 104.06/7.4000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)