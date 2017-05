July 8 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.80 pct 2021 102.25/7.2288 102.24/7.2291 102.31/7.2126 102.20/7.2400 7.59 pct 2029 100.29/7.5527 100.29/7.5526 100.31/7.5500 100.26/7.5557 7.73 pct 2034 100.78/7.6496 100.77/7.6503 100.88/7.6400 100.65/7.6628 8.13 pct 2045 105.02/7.6942 105.03/7.6937 105.19/7.6800 104.85/7.7084 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.4700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)