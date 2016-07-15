July 15 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 100.18/7.3187 100.17/7.3205 100.22/7.3116 100.12/7.3284 7.61 pct 2030 101.55/7.4273 101.55/7.4273 101.57/7.4244 101.52/7.4302 7.50 pct 2034 99.80/7.5197 99.73/7.5264 99.85/7.5146 99.42/7.5586 8.17 pct 2044 105.83/7.6624 105.79/7.6655 105.90/7.6562 105.64/7.6778 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Purnita Deb and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)