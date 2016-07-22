July 22The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.68 pct 2023 102.56/7.2247 102.57/7.2233 102.60/7.2177 102.54/7.2282 7.59 pct 2026 102.29/7.2500 102.30/7.2495 102.36/7.2400 102.25/7.2564 7.73 pct 2034 102.75/7.4519 102.80/7.4474 103.28/7.4000 102.67/7.4600 8.13 pct 2045 106.89/7.5400 106.95/7.5355 107.39/7.5000 106.80/7.5475 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Purnita Deb and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)