Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.35 pct 2024 102.78/6.8748 102.77/6.8773 102.80/6.8715 102.70/6.8882 7.61 pct 2030 105.58/6.9663 105.58/6.9667 105.60/6.9640 105.55/6.9696 7.50 pct 2034 103.65/7.1331 103.58/7.1403 103.80/7.1185 103.30/7.1673 7.06 pct 2046 100.00/7.0600 99.83/7.0732 100.45/7.0235 99.38/7.1100 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sujith Pai and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)