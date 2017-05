Oct 25 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to purchase government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) later on Tuesday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.28 pct 2019 101.62/6.5905 101.58/6.6073 101.71/6.5500 101.35/6.7020 7.16 pct 2023 101.53/6.8663 101.53/6.8658 101.77/6.8200 101.30/6.9090 8.15 pct 2026 107.75/7.0609 107.75/7.0604 108.58/6.9500 107.00/7.1617 9.20 pct 2030 117.60/7.1791 117.53/7.1859 118.00/7.1382 117.00/7.2408 7.40 pct 2035 102.92/7.1157 102.88/7.1191 103.05/7.1029 102.70/7.1362 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.8775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)