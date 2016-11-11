Nov 11The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.10/6.6160 101.08/6.6196 101.15/6.6060 100.90/6.6562 6.97 pct 2026 102.00/6.6868 102.00/6.6865 102.05/6.6799 101.95/6.6937 7.73 pct 2034 106.35/7.1002 106.37/7.0987 106.52/7.0841 106.25/7.1097 7.72 pct 2055 107.80/7.1249 107.78/7.1261 107.80/7.1249 107.70/7.1320 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.0499 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)