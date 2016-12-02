Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 8YR FRB 2024 97.5600 97.7443 98.1500 97.5000 7.61 pct 2030 110.20/6.4615 110.18/6.4637 110.25/6.4562 110.00/6.4826 NEW 2033 PAPER 6.5613 6.5638 6.6500 6.5000 7.06 pct 2046 105.35/6.6450 105.36/6.6473 105.75/6.6150 105.00/6.7000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.3475 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)