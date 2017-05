Dec 23 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of six banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST NEW 2029 PAPER 6.7800 6.7817 6.8300 6.7500 8-YR FRB 2024 6.8250 6.8413 6.8000 6.9150 6.57 pct 2033 96.57/6.9168 96.34/6.9407 96.92/6.8800 95.00/7.0807 7.72 pct 2055 107.47/7.1477 107.41/7.1518 107.58/7.1400 107.02/7.1800 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kailash Bathija and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)