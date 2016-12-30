Dec 30 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.60/6.5112 101.60/6.5110 101.61/6.5100 101.60/6.5112 6.97 pct 2026 103.30/6.5034 103.29/6.5048 103.32/6.5000 103.25/6.5100 7.73 pct 2034 105.75/7.1558 105.81/7.1500 106.12/7.1200 105.60/7.1700 7.06 pct 2046 98.88/7.1500 98.96/7.1441 99.50/7.0993 98.28/7.2000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.9449 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna Eluri and Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)