Jan 6The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST NEW 2024 PAPER 96.5000 96.8083 98.5000 96.3000 6.79 pct 2029 102.35/6.5183 102.36/6.5168 102.50/6.5012 102.30/6.5240 6.57 pct 2033 98.48/6.7215 98.43/6.7263 98.69/6.7000 98.09/6.7600 6.62 pct 2051 96.35/6.8975 96.28/6.9028 97.60/6.8000 94.43/7.0500 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru)