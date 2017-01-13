ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.90/6.4477 101.90/6.4484 101.95/6.4375 101.85/6.4579 6.97 pct 2026 104.03/6.4017 104.04/6.4009 104.15/6.3853 103.96/6.4113 7.73 pct 2034 107.21/7.0162 107.21/7.0166 107.38/7.0007 106.96/7.0400 7.06 pct 2046 99.62/7.0898 99.61/7.0905 100.00/7.0588 99.00/7.1403 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.2379 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sujith Pai and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma