Jan 13 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.90/6.4477 101.90/6.4484 101.95/6.4375 101.85/6.4579 6.97 pct 2026 104.03/6.4017 104.04/6.4009 104.15/6.3853 103.96/6.4113 7.73 pct 2034 107.21/7.0162 107.21/7.0166 107.38/7.0007 106.96/7.0400 7.06 pct 2046 99.62/7.0898 99.61/7.0905 100.00/7.0588 99.00/7.1403 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.2379 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sujith Pai and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)