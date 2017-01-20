Jan 20 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 96.7300 96.8500 97.8000 96.5000 6.79 pct 2029 101.45/6.6205 101.44/6.6220 101.50/6.6147 101.40/6.6263 6.57 pct 2033 97.20/6.8515 97.22/6.8493 97.45/6.8258 97.02/6.8700 6.62 pct 2051 94.80/7.0200 94.81/7.0198 95.10/6.9962 94.50/7.0446 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)