Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 101.58/6.5106 101.56/6.5141 101.60/6.5065 101.50/6.5270 6.97 pct 2026 103.58/6.4625 103.58/6.4629 103.60/6.4597 103.53/6.4694 7.73 pct 2034 106.75/7.0586 106.70/7.0629 106.95/7.0400 106.50/7.0823 7.06 pct 2046 100.22/7.0414 100.10/7.0505 100.45/7.0226 99.49/7.1000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava)