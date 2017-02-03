Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 96.9750 97.2038 96.8000 98.1800 6.79 pct 2029 101.76/6.5842 101.76/6.5839 101.85/6.5739 101.62/6.6000 6.57 pct 2033 97.70/6.8000 97.71/6.7992 97.90/6.7799 97.41/6.8300 6.62 pct 2051 95.55/6.9602 95.35/6.9761 95.60/6.9563 94.43/7.0500 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 67.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)