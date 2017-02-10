Feb 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.18/6.7999 100.25/6.7856 101.05/6.6182 100.00/6.8375 6.97 pct 2026 101.02/6.8225 100.99/6.8266 101.50/6.7536 100.00/6.9690 7.73 pct 2034 102.15/7.5084 102.23/7.4998 103.23/7.4000 101.50/7.5738 7.06 pct 2046 95.80/7.4107 95.86/7.4053 96.45/7.3547 95.40/7.4456 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)