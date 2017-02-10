BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 110 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.18/6.7999 100.25/6.7856 101.05/6.6182 100.00/6.8375 6.97 pct 2026 101.02/6.8225 100.99/6.8266 101.50/6.7536 100.00/6.9690 7.73 pct 2034 102.15/7.5084 102.23/7.4998 103.23/7.4000 101.50/7.5738 7.06 pct 2046 95.80/7.4107 95.86/7.4053 96.45/7.3547 95.40/7.4456 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: