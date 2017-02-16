Feb 16The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to buy back government bonds worth 200 billion rupees ($2.99 billion) later on Thursday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.49 pct 2017 100.20/6.1038 100.18/6.2061 100.20/6.1038 100.15/6.4039 8.07 pct 2017 100.60/6.3805 100.61/6.3452 100.67/6.1939 100.55/6.5140 7.99 pct 2017 100.62/6.3256 100.64/6.2668 100.77/5.9420 100.58/6.4281 7.46 pct 2017 100.55/6.3827 100.55/6.3825 100.60/6.2860 100.50/6.4797 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 66.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)