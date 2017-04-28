BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 99.70/6.9028 99.70/6.9033 99.75/6.8919 99.65/6.9137 6.97 pct 2026 100.12/6.9505 100.12/6.9497 100.22/6.9357 100.07/6.9578 7.73 pct 2034 102.71/7.4500 102.72/7.4488 103.01/7.4200 102.50/7.4712 7.06 pct 2046 95.37/7.4500 95.34/7.4525 96.00/7.3948 94.80/7.5000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.2200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)