April 28 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of nine banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 99.70/6.9028 99.70/6.9033 99.75/6.8919 99.65/6.9137 6.97 pct 2026 100.12/6.9505 100.12/6.9497 100.22/6.9357 100.07/6.9578 7.73 pct 2034 102.71/7.4500 102.72/7.4488 103.01/7.4200 102.50/7.4712 7.06 pct 2046 95.37/7.4500 95.34/7.4525 96.00/7.3948 94.80/7.5000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.2200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)