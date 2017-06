May 12 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST NEW 2027 PAPER 6.7900 6.7917 6.8100 6.7700 FRB 2024 PAPER 96.55 96.63 97.10 96.25 7.73 pct 2034 102.80/7.4409 102.80/7.4413 103.01/7.4200 102.41/7.4800 7.06 pct 2046 95.05/7.4776 95.08/7.4751 95.48/7.4400 94.80/7.5000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh and Khusboo Mittal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)