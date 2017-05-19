BRIEF-Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BENGALURU, May 19 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.00/6.8384 100.00/6.8395 100.03/6.8329 99.95/6.8493 6.79 pct 2029 99.32/6.8700 99.32/6.8700 99.40/6.8609 99.25/6.8789 6.57 pct 2033 92.68/7.3412 92.67/7.3420 92.87/7.3200 92.40/7.3724 6.62 pct 2051 90.10/7.4190 90.18/7.4120 90.66/7.3700 89.97/7.4300 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.8000 Indian rupees) (Polling by Indradip Ghosh and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BANGALORE, June 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35800 ICS-201 36700 ICS-102 29400 ICS-103 33500 ICS-104 37400 ICS-202 43000 ICS-105 33900 ICS-105 36100 ICS-105 43600 ICS-105 36500 ICS-105 38400 ICS-105 43