BENGALURU, May 19 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.00/6.8384 100.00/6.8395 100.03/6.8329 99.95/6.8493 6.79 pct 2029 99.32/6.8700 99.32/6.8700 99.40/6.8609 99.25/6.8789 6.57 pct 2033 92.68/7.3412 92.67/7.3420 92.87/7.3200 92.40/7.3724 6.62 pct 2051 90.10/7.4190 90.18/7.4120 90.66/7.3700 89.97/7.4300 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.8000 Indian rupees) (Polling by Indradip Ghosh and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)