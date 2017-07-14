FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.12 rupees
July 14, 2017 / 5:50 AM / a day ago

POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.12 rupees

1 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth
180 billion rupees ($2.79 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields
in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
 FRB 2024 PAPER       97.1200          97.0744          97.4000          96.6500
  6.79 pct 2027    102.23/6.4780    102.24/6.4768    102.35/6.4616    102.20/6.4821
  7.73 pct 2034    106.55/7.0697    106.55/7.0699    106.60/7.0646    106.44/7.0800
  7.06 pct 2046     99.58/7.0928     99.61/7.0903     99.86/7.0700     99.50/7.1000
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format


($1 = 64.4500 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal)

