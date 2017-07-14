POLL-India cenbank may sell FRB 2024 paper at 97.12 rupees

July 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 180 billion rupees ($2.79 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST FRB 2024 PAPER 97.1200 97.0744 97.4000 96.6500 6.79 pct 2027 102.23/6.4780 102.24/6.4768 102.35/6.4616 102.20/6.4821 7.73 pct 2034 106.55/7.0697 106.55/7.0699 106.60/7.0646 106.44/7.0800 7.06 pct 2046 99.58/7.0928 99.61/7.0903 99.86/7.0700 99.50/7.1000 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Khusboo Mittal)