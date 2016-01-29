(Corrects all figures for 2029 bond) Jan 29 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 140 billion rupees ($2.06 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7.35 pct 2024 97.21/7.8075 97.21/7.8072 97.27/7.7974 97.15/7.8175 7.59 pct 2029 97.43/7.9062 97.44/7.9047 97.49/7.8987 97.40/7.9100 8.24 pct 2033 100.03/8.2345 100.04/8.2334 100.20/8.2162 99.94/8.2443 8.13 pct 2045 99.03/8.2167 99.04/8.2162 99.10/8.2103 98.99/8.2200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 68.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava and Krishna Eluri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)