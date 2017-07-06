FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-POLL-India cenbank may sell 7.28 pct 2019 paper at 6.42 pct
July 6, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in a day

REFILE-POLL-India cenbank may sell 7.28 pct 2019 paper at 6.42 pct

2 Min Read

 (Corrects headline and text to say cbank will sell, not auction, bonds. Also clarifies in text
that sale is via open market operation.)
    July 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100
billion rupees ($1.54 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are the
cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers.

      BONDS           MEDIAN           AVERAGE          HIGHEST          LOWEST
  7.28 pct 2019    101.51/6.4200    101.49/6.4308    101.54/6.4037    101.45/6.4541
  8.79 pct 2021    107.74/6.7000    107.71/6.7070    107.77/6.6917    107.65/6.7225
  7.68 pct 2023    104.48/6.8077    104.49/6.8051    104.53/6.7982    104.47/6.8100
  7.72 pct 2025    104.73/6.9300    104.70/6.9343    104.75/6.9260    104.60/6.9503
  8.97 pct 2030    115.15/7.1900    115.18/7.1863    115.40/7.1629    115.00/7.2055
 
* Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format

($1 = 64.7550 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)

