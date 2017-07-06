REFILE-POLL-India cenbank may sell 7.28 pct 2019 paper at 6.42 pct

(Corrects headline and text to say cbank will sell, not auction, bonds. Also clarifies in text that sale is via open market operation.) July 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to sell government bonds worth 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) later on Thursday via open market operations. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of seven banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 7.28 pct 2019 101.51/6.4200 101.49/6.4308 101.54/6.4037 101.45/6.4541 8.79 pct 2021 107.74/6.7000 107.71/6.7070 107.77/6.6917 107.65/6.7225 7.68 pct 2023 104.48/6.8077 104.49/6.8051 104.53/6.7982 104.47/6.8100 7.72 pct 2025 104.73/6.9300 104.70/6.9343 104.75/6.9260 104.60/6.9503 8.97 pct 2030 115.15/7.1900 115.18/7.1863 115.40/7.1629 115.00/7.2055 * Please note the above table has cut-off prices/yields in rupees/percent format ($1 = 64.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Khushboo Mittal and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Sunil Nair)