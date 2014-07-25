GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* India cbank: cut-off price for new 10-year 2024 bond at 8.40 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 99.46 rupees, yield at 8.3848 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 96.55 rupees, yield at 8.7026 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 96.03 rupees, yield at 8.6772 percent; fully sold * For the poll on the auction cut-offs: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.