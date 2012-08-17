NEW DELHI Aug 17 India's state auditor on
Friday accused the government of allocating dozens of coal
blocks at a fraction of their market price, costing the
exchequer potential revenues of around $33.3 billion.
The main opposition party leapt on the report by the
Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to put fresh pressure on
the beleaguered government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,
demanding an immediate explanation.
"The procedure followed for allocation of coal blocks to
captive consumers lacked transparency as the allotments ... were
made merely on the basis of recommendation from state
governments and other administrative ministries without ensuring
transparency and objectivity," CAG said in its report.
CAG said a delay in introducing competitive bidding had
rendered the sale process between 2004 and 2009 beneficial to
the private companies.
In a draft of its report, which was leaked earlier this
year, CAG estimated that private companies' "windfall" gain from
allocations had amounted to a much larger figure, $211 billion.
The opposition has sought to link Singh, who was in charge
of the Coal Ministry in 2006, to the affair, which the media has
dubbed "Coalgate".
"We want an explanation from the prime minister who was in
charge of the Coal Ministry during the period of sale,"
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy told
reporters after the report was released.
The ruling Congress Party had no immediate comment.
Singh's government has lurched from crisis to crisis since
graft in the sale of telecoms spectrum surfaced two years ago,
culminating in the quashing of licenses. The telecoms sale may
have cost the government up to $36 billion.
India is the world's third-largest coal producer after China
and the United States, but output has struggled to keep up with
consumer demand for electricity.
($1 = 55.9150 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by John
Chalmers)