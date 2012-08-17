* Companies made windfall gains of $33 bln on coal fields -
auditor
* Delhi airport contract called into question
* Opposition demands PM explain role in "Coalgate"
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, Aug 17 India's state auditor on
Friday accused the government of allocating coal blocks, power
projects and land for Delhi's flagship airport at a fraction of
market prices, potentially costing the exchequer tens of
billions of dollars in lost revenues.
The main opposition party demanded an immediate explanation
from the beleaguered government of Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh, particularly about one report that suggested private
companies made windfall gains of about $33 billion because of
the underpriced sale of coal fields.
The opposition has sought to link Singh, who was in charge
of the Coal Ministry in 2006, to the affair, which the media has
dubbed "Coalgate".
"We want an explanation from the prime minister who was in
charge of the Coal Ministry during the period of sale,"
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy told
reporters after the report was released.
In a draft of its report, which was leaked earlier this
year, the state auditor estimated that private companies'
"windfall" gain from allocations had amounted to a much larger
figure, $211 billion.
Singh has lurched from crisis to crisis since the same
auditor uncovered corrupt practices two years ago in the sale of
telecoms licenses. The telecoms sale may have cost the
government up to $36 billion.
Shares in Reliance Power, India's second-largest
power producer by market value, tumbled on Friday after they
were mentioned by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in
the auditor's reports which were presented in parliament.
Singh's office maintains the government was simply following
established policy, and before the report was released, Singh
denied there had been wrongdoing.
"The report will not stand because it is not based on proper
evidence," said V. Narayansamy, a junior minister in the prime
minister's office.
In another report CAG also said airport land was allocated
at a tenth of its market value, giving the developers an undue
profit of $4.3 billion.
Shares in GMR Infrastructure Ltd, who the auditor
said was sold airport land too cheaply, fell sharply.
AIRPORT AND COAL
India has for years allocated coal blocks directly to
companies on the basis of recommendations by state governments.
Since 2004 the government has said it will change to more
transparent auctions, but had not done so even in February of
this year, the report said.
"The procedure followed for allocation of coal blocks to
captive consumers lacked transparency as the allotments ... were
made merely on the basis of recommendation from state
governments and other administrative ministries without ensuring
transparency and objectivity," CAG said in its report.
Reliance Power stock fell more than 6 percent after the
auditor said the company benefited from a government decision
allowing the power producer to use surplus coal from its captive
block for another project it was not meant for.
It said Reliance, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani,
gained 290 billion rupees ($5.2 billion) in undue benefit from
the government decision.
The federal auditor also pulled up the government for what
it said was unduly favouring the GMR Infrastructure Ltd
led consortium that was awarded the contract for the
upgrade of the international airport in New Delhi in 2006.
The Delhi International Airport (DIAL) joint venture of GMR
Group, Airports Authority of India, Germany's Fraport
and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, has a mandate
to develop, operate and maintain the airport for a term of 30
years extendable by another 30 years.
GMR Infrastructure's shares fell as much as 4.2 percent
after the report was released.
The auditor said the consortium was granted rights for
commercial use of 240 acres of land worth 240 billion rupees
($4.3 billion) against an equity infusion into the project of
just about a tenth - 24.5 billion rupees. This, when the
consortium expected to generate revenue of 883.37 billion rupees
for itself.
($1 = 55.9150 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Rosemary
Arackaparambil and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)