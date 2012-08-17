* Companies made windfall gains of $33 bln on coal fields -
auditor
* Delhi airport contract called into question
* Opposition demands PM's resignation
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, Aug 17 India's state auditor accused
the government on Friday of allocating coal blocks, power
projects and land for Delhi's flagship airport at a fraction of
market prices, potentially costing the exchequer tens of
billions of dollars in lost revenues.
The main opposition party sought to link Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh personally to one report which suggested private
companies made windfall gains of about $33 billion owing to the
underpriced sale of coal fields between 2004 and 2009.
The opposition demanded Singh's resignation over the affair,
dubbed "coalgate" by the media, since he was in charge of the
coal ministry in 2006 when the sale was underway.
"We want an explanation from the prime minister who was in
charge of the Coal Ministry during the period of sale,"
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy told
reporters after the report was released.
Singh's government maintains it was simply following
established policy, and before the report was released, Singh
denied there had been wrongdoing. He is not expected to resign.
"There couldn't have been a more transparent method of
allocating coal blocks" at that time, said coal minister
Shriprakash Jaiswal.
In a draft of its report leaked earlier this year, the state
auditor estimated private companies' "windfall" gain from
allocations had amounted to a much larger figure, $211 billion.
The same auditor uncovered corrupt practices two years ago
in the sale of telecoms licences. The telecoms sale may have
cost the government up to $36 billion.
Shares in Reliance Power, India's second-largest
power producer by market value, tumbled almost 6 percent on
Friday after they were mentioned by the Comptroller and Auditor
General (CAG) in the auditor's reports which were presented in
parliament.
In another report to parliament, CAG said airport land was
allocated at a tenth of its market value, giving the developers
an undue profit of $4.3 billion.
Shares in GMR Infrastructure Ltd, who the auditor
said was sold airport land too cheaply, fell sharply. Both GMR
and Reliance denied they had been unfairly favoured by the
government.
AIRPORT AND COAL
India has for years allocated coal blocks directly to
companies on the basis of recommendations by state governments.
Since 2004 the government has said it will change to more
transparent auctions, but had not done so even in February of
this year, the report said.
"The procedure followed for allocation of coal blocks to
captive consumers lacked transparency as the allotments ... were
made merely on the basis of recommendation from state
governments and other administrative ministries without ensuring
transparency and objectivity," CAG said in its report.
The coal ministry disputed the auditor's calculations, which
were based on average extractable reserves. The ministry said
the many of the fields in question had difficult geological
conditions and hence higher costs of production.
"It is very sad that everything of the past is questioned
today ... If it is wrong, please fix it. But I'm only saying,
why now?" said Anil Sardana, managing director of Tata Power
whose shares fell 4 percent after the company was
named a beneficiary in the auditor's coal report.
Other critics of the auditor including market analysts said
its calculations are based on the cost of missed opportunities,
not tangible losses. They argue consumers would face more
expensive services if the government sought to reap windfall
gains from resource sales.
The auditor said Reliance Power benefited from a government
decision allowing the power producer to use surplus coal from
its captive block for another project it was not meant for.
The auditor said Reliance, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, gained 290 billion rupees ($5.2 billion) in benefit from
the decision.
The federal auditor also pulled up the government for what
it said was unduly favouring the GMR Infrastructure Ltd
led consortium that was awarded the contract for the
upgrade of the international airport in New Delhi in 2006.
The Delhi International Airport (DIAL) joint venture of GMR
Group, Airports Authority of India, Germany's Fraport
and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, has a mandate
to develop, operate and maintain the airport for a term of 30
years extendable by another 30 years.
GMR Infrastructure's shares fell as much as 4.2 percent
after the report was released.
The auditor said the consortium was granted rights for
commercial use of 240 acres of land worth 240 billion rupees
($4.3 billion) against an equity infusion into the project of
just about a tenth, 24.5 billion rupees. The consortium expected
to generate revenue of 883.37 billion rupees for itself.
"Delhi International Airport Private Ltd (DIAL) has NOT
received any undue benefits from the government before, during
or after the bidding process," GMR Infrastructure said in a
statement.