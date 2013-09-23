NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India expects to save about 100 billion Indian rupees ($1.6 billion) in the current fiscal year through previously announced government austerity measures, senior finance ministry official Arvind Mayaram said on Monday.

The ministry ordered last week austerity measures including a ban on holding meetings at five star hotels and creation of new posts in federal departments, at a time when government revenue growth has slowed down.

Mayaram said revenue collection so far has been in line with expectations but if there is a shortfall, expenditure of a "non-essential nature" might be cut. ($1 = 62.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh)