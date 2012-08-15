Pictures of advertisements published by various ministries and state governments in newspapers on August 15

It's a moment of great pride as India celebrates its 66th Independence Day. Even as the country is struggling with slowing economic growth, new Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has ignited hopes that India will soon be back on track.

His return has cheered investors as he has been quick to act after taking charge. The road ahead may be tough but expectations are high.

The Times of India article (click here) on the business page (page 27) -- Government enforces austerity drive --- is an example of this new resolve. It says "the government is looking to cut cost wherever possible … it is being suggested that ministries hold back spending unless it is absolutely unavoidable or part of a commitment".

But unfortunately, austerity begins only on page 27.

Just when there is talk of holding back on unavoidable expenditure, we have, yet again, ads from various ministries and state governments wishing Independence Day to citizens. Some even highlight their objectives and achievements. The Times of India has 15 advertisements, Hindustan Times 13 and the Indian Express 17.

We also debated this when the ministries went all out on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary with multiple ads across national dailies. It is needless to say that these ads cost a significant amount to the government and the taxpayer.

The bigger questions remain -- Do such campaigns add any value? Why are they needed?

If austerity is the way forward and the government wants to wish all its citizens on Independence Day, why can't they, if it's really needed, issue a collective single page ad and save taxpayers' money? Or rather, how about a ‘go-green' initiative in which you e-mail citizens.

It is sad that various governments have so far failed to act on this issue and it has now even reached the Supreme Court. A PIL by an NGO on Monday (click here) requested the Supreme Court to direct the central and state governments to stop recklessly spending taxpayers' money on full-page newspaper advertisements.

The only hope now is that the Supreme Court issues a directive in this regard. Unless that happens, the word austerity will soon lose its meaning, at least in India. Let us hope that by next Independence Day we would have redefined austerity.

(Aditya Kalra is a Reuters journalist. The views and opinions expressed here are his own and not those of Reuters. You can contact Aditya at aditya.kalra@thomsonreuters.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adityayk)