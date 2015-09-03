(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Sept 3 Australia wants to join India,
the United States and Japan in joint naval exercises in the
Indian Ocean, widening participation in multilateral drills as
China's influence in the region grows.
Australian Defence Minister Kevin Andrews said expanding the
exercises to include more countries would help avoid military
mistakes in a region where China and India are increasingly
competing.
"Exercising together is one way to avoid some kind of
miscalculation happening," he told reporters on the second day
of a visit to New Delhi.
"India shares our interest in the wider free passage of
international trade."
India and the United States hold the so-called Malabar
exercises in the Indian Ocean every year.
This year, Japan will take part, the first time since 2007
the exercises have included a third country - and a sign of
closer military ties between allies worried about Chinese
activity in the region.
China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea has
angered neighbours there as well as Japan and the United States,
two of the major maritime powers in Asia.
China also shocked India last year with two Chinese
submarine visits to Sri Lanka, India's island-nation neighbour
to the south.
Andrews said on Wednesday Australia was concerned about
escalating strategic rivalry in the South China Sea, saying it
put Asia at the risk of a military blunder.
His visit to New Delhi comes as India and Australia prepare
to hold their first bilateral naval manoeuvres next month, where
they will showcase their anti-submarine warfare capability.
Andrews said defence ties with India would deepen.
"Gradually we will expand the range of exercises. We are
looking at air force to air force and army to army exercises
over the next year or two," he said.
India last hosted a multilateral exercise in 2007 when it
invited Japan, Australia and Singapore to join drills with the
United States in the Bay of Bengal, prompting disquiet in
Beijing.
India's Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also expressed
interest in Australia's "Bushmaster" armoured infantry vehicle,
Andrews said, although talks on any sales were at an early
stage.
